UPND Govt Is Corrupt, Incompetent And A Danger To The Stability Of The Country – Kateka

UPND GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT, INCOMPETENT AND A DANGER TO THE STABILITY OF THE COUNTRY – KATEKA

By Correspondent Reporter

THE New Heritage Party (NHP) says the UPND government is corrupt, incompetent and a danger to the stabiity of the nation.

Party president Chishala Kateka says the incompetency has been exhibited by the contradictory positions made by government officials in the manner they are running the farmer input support programme.

“Unfortunately, as usual, this Government is trying to ” spin” the confusion as a side effect of the fight against corruption. We have seen and heard the same strange rhetoric in the health sector where ‘the fight against corruption’ has been given as the reason that there is no medicine in hospitals. All this would have been funny, if it was not for the fact that , already this UPND government is turning out to be the most corrupt and incompetent in the country’s history especially with hunger being no laughing matter, for the already suffering masses,” noted Kateka.

Sh3 described the UPND as an amature administration which was quoting failure in its attempt to fix what it has destroyed in 8t first time in government.

“The truth of the matter however, is that this amateur UPND government has failed at first attempt to administer the important affairs of state, instead their stay in government so far has been characterised by bungling of routine processes of purchasing and supplying of medicines for the hospitals , and an abysmal failure to provide adequate fertilizer and other farming inputs on time. This is obviously largely due to massive corruption and nepotism in the so called New Dawn administration modus oparendi,” she said.

Kateka said the current state of affairs is very concerning to many Zambians, because without stability in the health and agriculture, sectors, other percieved gains, like free education, become cosmetic.

“… because a child needs to be well fed and healthy when going to school. Additionally, productivity in general will be negatively impacted, with a high risk of a rise in crime and public disorder.

We are not merely politicking but our prayer is that Government will take heed and manage the way that service delivery in the Agriculture and Health sectors is being delivered so that it is not compromised and resulting in the lives of Zambians being negatively impacted. Currently, the quality of life of the less affluent Zambians has dropped drastically.”

Kateka has since appealled to the UPND to be honest with their leadership about the prevailing situation and the hardships.

“…that they, like all ordinary Zambians, are experiencing due to this existing national crisis and stop singing false praises to President Hakainde Hichilema who, himself, recently admitted in Eastern Province, to having failed in just his first year in power.”