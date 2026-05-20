UPND has Adopted Hon. Anthony C. Mumba for Kantanshi

Hon. Anthony C. Mumba MP Adopted for Kantanshi as Dr Ngandu writes…….

Colleagues, it’s now confirmed. At least I have been talked to, the adoption will now be released in favour of the incumbent. The issues boarders on bill 7.

There was an arrangement between two camps and it was difficult to break. However, we have talked and I think it’s ok for me. I understood and I have left it to go. Now cert. Shall be released for him .



My encouraging words is that the party is bigger than all of us therefore , we need to protect it.

Our bigger goal is to see all candidates and HH emerge victorious in the coming general elections. We need to Win and Win big.



I will be attending the graduation ceremony for my graduad daughter Doctor Micheelo Ng’andu at the University of Zambia tomorrow and Thursday. There after I will join you as we continue to campaign.

God Bless my people and Kantanshi.

Hon. Dr. Mukwenya Ngandu