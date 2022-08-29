Saboi Imboela wrote

UPND HAS IN-HOUSE TERROR GROUPS THAT BLACKMAIL HH TO MAKE CERTAIN DECISIONS: THE APPOINTMENT AND SUBSEQUENT WITHDRAWAL OF MAUREEN NKANDU’S APPOINTMENT AS ZNBC DG SHOWS YOU HOW THEY WORK

Maureen Nkandu is one of the most highly qualified journalists in this country. She has done both journalism and communications in Zambia and internationally. Her appointment as Director General of ZNBC was well deserved, but all of a sudden her appointment was withdrawn just after two days. They could not even wait until Monday but did so on Sunday. What a shame.

If you pay attention to what I always say about the UPND and women, you will understand certain things for yourself and see why these people behave the way they do.

When Maureen Nkandu was appointed on Thursday or Friday last week, a scathing article imaged on Koswe. You should know that the Koswe Admins who run that page are the same ones who run the Statehouse and President’s Facebook pages. They are also the Statehouse media team. So just allowing Koswe, the Zambian Watchdog and others to continue operating the way they are doing is a great injustice on the citizens, but HH is too scared of them to say anything. The UPND is no longer in opposition where they have to use guerrilla media for fear of the police arresting them. Let them deal with people using mainstream media and not insulting and writing below the belt articles on these pages.

The guerrilla media team of the UPND did so much dirty work for HH when they were in opposition that he is scared of them. Remember how when he delayed to appoint them last year they went biserk writing damaging articles about him and within 3 days he appointed them. I remember how they posted the flight movement of the Russian plane and claimed that the Russian delegation had just left the country and they would disclose the content of that meeting with their leader the following dat. What we saw the following day was them being appointed and that is how that public flght and open rebellion against their leader ended. But internally, they cause a lot of havoc when things do not go their way, especially with appointments.

They run certain things and make appointments with HH side by side, and when they do not like something they use blackmail and intimidation. And because he knows how they can easily damage them, HH most times lets them have their way. SO the man is controlled by both local and international terror groups that did a lot to secure his victory. So his hands may be tied in certain things, but as citizens keep your eyes open and defend this country. We are in serious problems.

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC