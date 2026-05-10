UPND INETERVIEWS OVER 1500 ASPIRANTS AHEAD OF AUGUST VOTE

The UPND has begun interviewing more than 1,500 aspiring candidates seeking adoption as Members of Parliament, mayors and councillors ahead of the August 13 general election, opening one of the ruling party’s most important internal processes before nominations. The interviews drew long queues at the party secretariat in Woodlands, with officials urging applicants to respect party structures and accept the final outcome.

UPND Media Director Mark Simuwe said the party was bigger than individual ambition and warned aspirants not to interfere with the process or divide internal structures. He said no one would be adopted without going through the formal process. Candidates from Central, Lusaka and Southern provinces were among the first to be handled, with other provinces scheduled in the same exercise.

The selection process matters because ruling party adoption often determines who enters the general election with the strongest machinery in many constituencies. Intense competition is expected in high-stakes areas, especially where sitting MPs, local government leaders and new aspirants are all seeking the same seats. Simuwe said sitting MPs who missed interviews due to parliamentary duties would be given another opportunity.

The political consequence is unity management. UPND officials are already warning members against standing as independents if they lose adoption, saying such decisions split votes and weaken the party. The next step is for the party to complete interviews, settle internal disputes through structures and announce adopted candidates before national nomination procedures begin.