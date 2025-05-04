UPND may not achieve 50% + 1 in 2026 – Simutanyi



In a little over a year, the country will head to the polls to elect leaders who will govern the nation for the next five years. But whether the current leaders deserve re-election, despite many of their past promises still unmet, is a question best left to the voters.



Still, Neo Simutanyi, former Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Centre for Policy Dialogue and a seasoned political analyst, argues that UPND is unlikely to secure the 50 per cent plus one threshold in 2026. He argues that UPND’s major mistake is assuming that former president Edgar Lungu was the ruling party’s primary obstacle, and disqualifying him through the courts.



Source: News Diggers