FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND MEDIA TEAM SLAMS KBN TV OVER UNETHICAL DEBATE SETUP



The UPND Media Team wishes to express its deep concern and disappointment over the unethical conduct exhibited by KBN TV in its recent programme, where it was suggested that UPND Chairman for Elections and Campaigns, Hon. Likando Mufalali, shunned a scheduled debate with Mr. Charles Longwe.





We wish to categorically state that such assertions are misleading and do not reflect the true circumstances surrounding the matter.





Firstly, before addressing whether Mr. Longwe is an appropriate individual for such an engagement, it is important to understand the hierarchy within the party. Hon. Mufalali, as Chairman for Elections and Campaigns, cannot reasonably be expected to share a platform with an individual who holds no recognised position within party structures.





Secondly, the said individual has publicly claimed to have taken over the leadership of the party, an assertion that is both false and currently subject to a matter reported to law enforcement authorities. It is therefore inappropriate to expect a senior party official to engage in a debate with an individual making such claims.





Thirdly, it is concerning that KBN TV chose to feature an individual whom the party has formally reported to the police for alleged impersonation of party leadership. Subjecting a senior official to debate with a person under such circumstances undermines both the integrity of the programme and the seriousness of the issue.





Further, the manner in which the programme was handled raises serious ethical concerns. It is unprofessional for a media institution to ambush a senior official without prior disclosure of the nature of the programme or the individuals involved. Standard media practice requires adequate briefing and transparency.





As UPND Media Team, we advise KBN TV to uphold professionalism by ensuring that, going forward, all invitations clearly indicate the nature of the discussion and the participants involved.





While we remain committed to supporting media freedom, we equally expect media institutions to adhere to ethical standards, fairness, and professionalism in the execution of their duties.



Issued by:

UPND Media Team