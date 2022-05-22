EDITORIAL COMMENT

UPND members’ frustrations, lamentations are justified

BATUKE Imenda, the UPND secretary general, says the party has not forgotten its members but is studying President Hakainde Hichilema’s methodical way of doing things.



“My reaction to what has been said is as follows: You have heard yourselves where they have come from with this party. They strayed along the way. The best way is to see how we can reconcile and move on. What we can all learn from this is that no individual is bigger than the party. It is a clear indication that you are stronger together,” said Imenda while welcoming back Charles Kakoma and Captain Cosmas Moono amidst misgivings from the rank and file of the ruling party. “They are welcome because their background in the party is strong. These were there when it was unfashionable to associate with UPND. If they were weak, there would not be any UPND to form government today. We know how they sacrificed. Today when I’m criticised for bringing in people like them, I keep quiet. They don’t know where the party came from. Today if we said we were not going to allow anyone to come to the party…If they say that we should not recruit new members, they should tell us the new ways of recruiting new members to the party. If you know a formula of receiving more members, we are more than willing to bring in new members to join the party. We are still studying the President’s methodical ways of dealing with things. Many people want to join and everyone is coming to ask when they will be given jobs. We understand the frustration. But do not use that for what you have sacrificed for. We appreciate that. Some comments are so negative. More destructive than the PF itself; than [Raphael] Nakacinda. Frustration should not be there…”



It is good that Batuke has noted the frustrations within the UPND. Majority UPND members are talking and their lamentations are too audible to be ignored. The party promised huge to both its members, sympathisers, and the populace. That things have not changed for the better, improved, in the shortest possible period is creating disharmony to many people. The biting economy is also hitting the UPND faithful hard. The high cost of living has not spared those who toiled for the UPND save the few that have been rewarded with appointments to government positions. But what is frustrating many is that newcomers, supposedly PF aligned, are the ones eating the cake! That loyal UPND members have been sidelined – they are ku wire. And Hakainde’s methodical way of doing things has indeed created unease in his own party! There’s some sense of alienation!



But these frustrations are all over – beyond the UPND. There’s anxiety in the nation. Zambians are asking what happened to the change they ushered into office 10 months ago? Why are they being fixed and not the economy? Where is the low cost of doing business, cheap fuel, cheaper mealie meal, jobs? For how long will the UPND government’s teething problems last?



And why isn’t Hakainde forthright with his members and the general citizenry as he used to be? What is the plan – agenda for the country? When will the pain end? Even the CDF issue, there’s just confusion – some circus!

And what Batuke considers heavy, destructive, criticism within the UPND could actually be fears among his members that their government has lost bearings – direction. The light on promises is getting dimmer!