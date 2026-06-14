UPND Must Win Big, Says HH



By Joy Nyambe



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on United Party for National Development –UPND- members in Muchinga Province to work towards securing a landslide victory in the August 13, General Election.





President HICHILEMA says party members must intensify their campaigns ahead of the polls to ensure the UPND wins at all levels.



He says the party should secure victories in all elective positions, including councillors, council chairpersons and mayors, Members of Parliament and the presidency.





The President said this upon arrival at Chinsali Airstrip in Muchinga Province.



Addressing a crowd that gathered to welcome him, President HICHILEMA said he was in the province to meet party officials, candidates and UPND members.





He said the ruling party’s campaign has been strengthened by government programmes such as free education and the enhanced Constituency Development Fund -CDF.





President HICHILEMA also urged parents to keep their children in school, stating that free education is now enshrined in law.