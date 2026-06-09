UPND NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON ORDERS FOR REMOVAL OF UPND OFFICIALS WORKING WITH NKOMBO



United Party for National Development, UPND, National Chairperson Collins Maoma has directed provincial party leadership to remove officials allegedly working with Independent aspiring candidate Gary Nkombo in Mazabuka Central Constituency.





Maoma made the call when he met party officials at Lusumpuko Community Hall on Monday evening.



He said members associating with Independent aspiring candidates should be removed from their positions and replaced with loyal members who can help ensure the party’s success.





He has since directed Southern Province Chairperson Billiard Makwembo to take action against any senior party officials in Mazabuka found to be working with Independent aspiring candidates, to ensure the party operates effectively and in unity.





Meanwhile, Mazabuka Central Constituency Chairperson Skinner Pasi called on members to remain loyal to the party and support all adopted candidates.





Speaking earlier, Southern Province Chairperson Billiard Makwembo urged members to remain focused and ensure victory for all UPND candidates.





The meeting was attended by UPND Media Director Mark Simuwe, provincial officials, and district, constituency, and ward officials from across Mazabuka Central Constituency.