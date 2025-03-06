UPND NEW MEDIA TEAM URGED TO UPHOLD TRANSPARENCY AND INTEGRITY



…carefully consider the broader implications of the ECL remarks on President Hichilema’s directives to LEAs says SHAKAFUSWA





Lusaka… Thursday March 6, 2025



Mr Ephraim Shakafuswa, a member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, has extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed members of the UPND New Media Team, urging them to approach their roles with a deep sense of responsibility.





He emphasized the significant influence they hold in shaping public discourse and encouraged them to uphold truth and integrity in their work.



Mr Shakafuswa highlighted the weight of the decisions made by the media team, cautioning that their words carry the power to shape Zambia’s political landscape.





He reminded them that their role was not merely about influencing narratives but about safeguarding the nation’s future through transparent and honest communication.



Reflecting on a recent statement by former President Edgar Lungu, Shakafuswa urged the team to carefully consider the broader implications of his remarks.





He stated that President Lungu’s concerns should not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric but should serve as a call to action for greater transparency, accountability, and good governance.



Mr Shakafuswa underscored that the former Head of State had expressed deep concerns regarding President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to limit the publicizing of investigations.





President Lungu had described this as “disturbing and worrisome,” arguing that it undermined the principles of good governance and political integrity as enshrined in Article 8 of the Republican Constitution.





During his administration, President Lungu ensured that the public was informed about investigations conducted by LEAs and the FIC.



He stated that transparency had been a core principle, allowing opposition leaders and civil society organizations to hold the government accountable.





President Lungu asserted that this openness had enabled his administration to make necessary amends where required.



However, Shakafuswa noted that President Lungu had raised concerns about the current administration’s handling of such matters, claiming that President Hichilema’s approach to suppressing investigative reports was troubling.





President Lungu had reportedly accused the Head of State of prioritizing investor confidence over public transparency, arguing that concealing information could undermine the country’s long-term stability.





Furthermore, former President Lungu had cited the case of the $3 billion illicit outflow reported by the FIC in 2024, which only came to light after US Ambassador Michael Gonzalez raised the issue.



According to President Lungu, the Zambian government’s failure to disclose this information earlier cast doubt on its commitment to fighting corruption.





In addition, President Lungu had criticized what he saw as inconsistencies in the current administration’s stance on corruption investigations.



He pointed out that while President Hichilema previously championed transparency as an opposition leader, he now sought to shield his ministers under investigation from public scrutiny, arguing that they had “integrity to protect.”





President Lungu urged Hichilema to strengthen LEAs and the FIC by enhancing their transparency and accountability instead of silencing them.



Meanwhile, Shakafuswa called on the UPND New Media Team to heed this message, emphasizing that their role extended beyond defending a political agenda.





He advised them to ensure that truth was never compromised for the sake of electoral gain.



He reminded them that their choices would shape Zambia’s future and determine how history would remember their tenure.





Drawing inspiration from leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Jacinda Ardern, Shakafuswa highlighted how transparent and principled leadership had strengthened nations in times of crisis.



He urged the media team to emulate such leaders by prioritizing the well-being of the country over short-term political victories.





In his concluding remarks, Shakafuswa implored the team to focus on facts and truth, arguing that transparency was essential in rebuilding trust, strengthening investor confidence, and ensuring Zambia’s prosperity.





He stressed that a commitment to integrity would serve as the foundation for a stronger and more accountable government that could stand the test of time.