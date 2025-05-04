UPND NOT THREATENED BY PF RECONCILIATION

By Nelson Zulu

The ruling UPND says it is not threatened by the recent reconciliation between the two opposition Patriotic Front factions ahead of the 2026 elections.



Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa last week announced that he is stepping aside from his position as Patriotic Front faction President to allow former President Edgar Lungu lead the party, in a move aimed at reconciling the two factions of the former ruling party and endorsed the former Head of State as the 2026 presidential candidate.



But UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has described the endorsement of Mr. Lungu as the 2026 presidential candidate by Mr. Sampa as political drama.

He has expressed confidence in the ruling party’s prospects, stating that the UPND sees no threat in the reunion of the factions led by Mr. Sampa and Mr. Lungu.



Mr. Nkandu has highlighted the ruling party’s strong record of development achievements nationwide, saying that voters will opt for continuity over fragmented alliances that lack substance and a clear developmental agenda.

PHOENIX NEWS