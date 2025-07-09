UPND PICKS YOUTHFUL CANDIDATE FOR MFUWE

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has adopted Malama Mufunelo as the Mfuwe constituency candidate in the upcoming by-election.

During a media briefing at the party Secretariat, the UPND elections chairman, Hon. Garry Nkombo, thanked all the aspiring candidates who demonstrated dedication and loyalty to the party.

And the Candidates whose bid to be adopted under the ruling UPND was not successful affirmed their commitment to support the adopted candidate, Malama Mufunelo, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election adding that their committed to support the Party and the President.

Malama Mufunelo is scheduled to file his nomination tomorrow, 9th of July 2025 ahead of the by-election slated for 7th August 2025.

