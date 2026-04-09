UPND reports fake UPND president Patrick Tembo Banda to police for impersonation

UPND reports ‘president’ Patrick Banda to police for impersonation

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has officially reported Patrick Tembo Banda at the Zambia Police Service Headquarters for masquerading as party president.

UPND Media Director, Mark Simuuwe said he reported Banda with his team, including Charles Longwe and Charles Kakula, believing the trio has been working in collaboration to undermine the party’s established leadership structures.

Banda recently declared himself Interim UPND president and alleged that the current intra party elections taking place are illegal, claiming that the tenure of the party’s National Management Committee expired in February.

Simuuwe said it was fit for him to report Banda to the police as his actions risk misleading party members and the general public about the party’s legitimate leadership and internal processes.

“Banda had previously left the UPND and only renewed his membership a few months ago, making his current claims to leadership both irregular and inconsistent with the party’s internal rules,” he said.

Simuuwe clarified that Banda does not qualify to contest any party position because he has not been consistently renewing his party membership card as required by the party constitution, which clearly outlines eligibility conditions for aspiring leaders.

He emphasised that the UPND has a well-structured constitution with defined procedures that guide how members can ascend to leadership positions, including the presidency, through democratic and transparent party electoral processes.

“President Hakainde Hichilema remains the duly elected president of the UPND and the legitimately elected Republican President of Zambia following the party’s established internal processes and the national electoral mandate,” Simuuwe added.

He further said that the matter involving Banda and his interim team of alleged impersonators has now been handed over to law enforcement officers, for thorough investigations.

By Sanfrossa Mberi

Kalemba April 9, 2026