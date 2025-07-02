PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



UPND SECRETARY GENERAL HEADS TO CHINA FOR HIGH-LEVEL POLITICAL VISIT AT CPC INVITATION





Lusaka, Zambia – 2nd July, 2025



United Party for National Development (UPND), Secretary General Batuke Imenda, is leading a senior party delegation to the People’s Republic of China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in a visit aimed at strengthening political and developmental cooperation between the two ruling parties.





In a statement released by the UPND Secretariat, the visit builds upon the growing political rapport between the UPND and CPC.





“This visit represents a deepening of political cooperation and mutual respect between our two parties and nations,” said Mr. Imenda. “We are grateful to the CPC for their continued friendship, solidarity, and strategic support to Zambia.”





Mr Imenda says the UPND acknowledges China’s pivotal role in Zambia’s recent debt restructuring process, describing it as a critical step in restoring macroeconomic stability and fiscal space for development.





The party has also highlighted China’s expanding investments in Zambia’s mining, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors, which have grown following President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomatic engagements with counterpart President Xi Jinping under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).





The statement further expressed gratitude for China’s emergency assistance during the 2024 drought, a crisis that President Hichilema declared a national disaster. The Chinese government’s timely humanitarian and technical support played a significant role in mitigating the impact on Zambia’s agriculture and food security.





Mr. Imenda reaffirmed Zambia’s long-standing support for the One China Principle, a traditional position Zambia has held since 1964.





“Zambia holds the distinct honour of being the first country in Southern Africa to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, shortly after our independence,” said Mr. Imenda. “This enduring friendship was built on the visionary leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong and President Kenneth Kaunda, whose legacy of solidarity and cooperation remains alive today.”





He emphasized that the visit reflects the growing importance of party-to-party diplomacy as a complement to traditional government-to-government engagement, particularly in driving socio-economic partnerships and grassroots political development.





The UPND delegation comprises key party officials and some alliance partners.



© UPND Media Team