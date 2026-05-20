UPND SENANGA NORTH ASPIRANT FAILS TO FILE NOMINATIONS



The United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring candidate for Senanga North Constituency, Sitbekiso Wamuyuwa, has failed to successfully file in his nomination papers after presenting uncertified and incomplete documents during the nomination process.





Electoral officials could not proceed with the filing due to the irregularities observed in some of the submitted documents.





Mr. Wamuyuwa has since been rescheduled to file his nomination papers tomorrow at 10:00 hours after rectifying the identified issues.



Hope fm Zambia