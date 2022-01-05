PRESS STATEMENT ON 05TH JANUARY 2022

UPND SHOULD STOP HARASSING SMALL SCALE MINERS COMMONLY KNOWN JERABOS

Economic Front Party, formerly Rainbow party, is disappointed with UPND govt for their continuous harassment of local small scale miners commonly known jerabos since it took power. It is so annoying to see the new dawn govt depriving the young people from earning their living from the slung dumps around the copperbelt.

The UPND govt should understand that it is not the wish of young people to risk their lives by conducting mining activities from these pits but they are forced to go there due to the failure by the government to create jobs. Thus going into this dump sites have become the source of income for them. Therefore, it is irresponsible for the UPND govt to take away a source of income from these young people without providing them with alternatives such giving them jobs or empowering them with capital or skills.

As Economic Front Party, we urge the jerabos not to be intimidated by government but rather remain united and demand for proper alternatives such as jobs, skills and business capital. We encourage the young people to remain peacefull and continue to dialogue with government for alternative income generating ventures.

As Economic Front Party, we call on govt to provide safety officers, and machinery so that safety is improved and production is Increased. In this way, we shall see recreation of revenue and jobs for both the young people and government.

These young people have created jobs for themselves thus the need for govt to stop harrasing them. They are Zambians who should conduct business free with the full backing from govt.

Humphrey kabwe

National Spokesperson

Economic Front Party