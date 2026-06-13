UPND TO USE PPP MODEL TO BUILD AIRPORTS IN ALL 10 PROVINCES



By Elesani Phiri



Upnd alliance chairperson charles milupi says the new dawn administration will mainly rely on public-private partnerships-ppps-to deliver its pledge of constructing state-of-the-art airports in all 10 provinces.





Speaking to phoenix news, mr. Milupi, who is also alliance for democracy president, said government has various resource mobilisation options to implement the project but however said focus will be on bringing in private entities to partner with government and reap future profits.





Commenting on president hakainde hichilema’s commitment during the upnd manifesto 2026-2031 launch that the party will build airports in all the 10 provinces if re-elected, mr. Milupi disclosed that the project is expected to start immediately after the party secures another term in office, with implementation planned over a five-year period.





According to mr. Milupi, the initiative is expected to create employment opportunities, boost the tourism sector, increase foreign exchange earnings and help strengthen the economy and support stability of the kwacha.



PHOENIX NEWS