Saboi Imboela

If this list is true then we have a serious problem on our hands. UPND Tribalism is as bad as the PF Tribalism and it should not be tolerated. We need to have leaders that will really change and heal this country and not just changing the colours of problems we had from green to red and now even worse in some areas.

TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS AT IMMIGRATION

Dear Editor,

The following are the changes and replacements made by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security and his PSs.

1. Director General. Lishomwa – Lozi.

2. Deputy director general operations. Chibombe – Soli.

3. Deputy director general HR. Mwewa – Bemba.

4. Ass CIO HR (HQ Lusaka). Simenda – Tonga.

5. Ass CIO Ops (HQ Lusaka). Songiso – Tonga.

6. Head Legal (HQ Lusaka). LIsholo – Lozi.

7. Head Immintu ( HQ Lusaka). Namangolwa – Lozi.

8. Head RMC ( HQ Lusaka). Lufwendo – Lozi.

9. Head Training ( HQ Lusaka). Mutalange – Soli.

10. Customer care manager ( HQ Lusaka). Mulyokela – Lozi.

11. Immigration Secretary ( HQ Lusaka). Mulengu – Tonga.

12. Regional Immigration Officer Lusaka. Simutulo – Lozi.

13. D/ Regional Immigration Officer Lusaka. Pelekelo – Lozi.

14. Regional Immigration Officer Eastern. Mutema – Tonga.

15. D/Regional Immigration Officer Eastern. Mudenda – Tonga.

16. Regional Immigration Officer Western . Chiyabi – Lozi.

17. D/ Regional Immigration Officer Western. Mulenga – Bemba.

18. Regional Immigration Officer Central. Siansandu – Tonga.

19. D/ Regional Immigration Officer Central. Shula (MRS) – Lozi.

20. Regional Immigration Officer Southern. Chipaya – Luvale.

21. D/Regional Immigration Officer Southern. Sibuyunji – Tonga.

22. Regional Immigration Officer North Western. Nzima – Tumbuka.

23. D/Regional Immigration Officer North Western. Loveness – Lozi.

24. Regional Immigration Officer Muchinga. Chilunga – Lozi.

25. D/Regional Immigration Officer Muchinga. Lusumpa – Bemba.

26. Regional Immigration Officer (copperbelt). Chiyayika – Tumbuka.

27. D/Regional Immigration Officer ( copperbelt). Muyoma – Lozi.

28. Regional Immigration Officer Northern. Nyamufalile – Lozi.

29. D/Regional Immigration Officer Northern. Chongo – Bemba.

30. Regional Immigration Officer Luapula. Chimbala – Luvale.

31. D/Regional Immigration Officer Luapula. Siame (mrs) – Tonga.

32. PIO Human Resource ( HQ Lusaka). Moonde – Tonga

33. Head RMC ( copperbelt). Kakoma – Lozi.

34. Officer In Charge KKIA . Mubita – Lozi.

17 of the above are new appointments and transfers done between 10th and 18th August.

In a more serious insight, Moonde Evans who four months ago was demoted not on political grounds but because of his mischief and wrong doings, bounces back to office as PIO Human Resource (HQ Lusaka).

The said (Moonde Evans) officer, was not demoted by PF government but the UPND government after his case passed through Ministry of Home Affairs and his demotion was deemed fit for him. However, today the same person who has been on disciplinary since is promoted and taken to Immigration Headquarters without any reformatory. The question is, has he proved within four months that he has reformed and fit for duty? Moreover, his ID was given to someone else, can the Immigration Director General clarify which post ID he has been promoted on.

Assuredly, such happenings will soon be seen in all the departments as it seems they chose to start with a silent department like Immigration.

The Home Affairs Minister should come out in public and explain this because he is the person behind all this fracas. Does it mean in this department there are no other tribes who can take up the mantle of leadership apart from tribes we are seeing?

This has never happened in the history of immigration but only under the UPND leadership and it has happened too early. We have been well informed that all these Regional Immigration Officers are under serious instructions to go and sweep (make changes) from officers-in-Charge level to Provincial level once they report.

Michelo H. Theo