US and Israel wanted Ahmadinejad to lead postwar Iran – NYT

The United States and Israel entered the war against Iran with an extraordinary plan to elevate former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad after the collapse of the Islamic Republic’s leadership, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday.

The report said President Donald Trump had publicly suggested in the opening days of the war that “someone from within” Iran should take over after Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader and other senior officials.

But according to the Times, US and Israeli officials had a far more specific figure in mind: Ahmadinejad, the hardline former president known for his anti-American and anti-Israel rhetoric.

The paper reported that Ahmadinejad had been consulted about the plan, which was largely developed by Israel, but later became disillusioned after surviving an Israeli strike on his home in Tehran during the first day of the war.

The report, citing US officials briefed on the matter, said the broader regime-change effort quickly unraveled.