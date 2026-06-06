US approves $1.98 billion sale of counter-drone systems to Kuwait

The US State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait worth an estimated $1.98 billion for counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms and related equipment, according to a congressional notification.

Kuwait requested a range of systems designed to detect and defeat drones, including kinetic and electronic warfare capabilities, command and control systems, surveillance towers and related logistical and training support.

The package also includes Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil kinetic systems, long-range sentry towers, maritime surveillance systems, and other software, engineering and contractor support services. The principal contractor for the deal is expected to be Anduril, based in California.