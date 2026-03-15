US B-52 Returns to UK Base After Striking Iran



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber was spotted landing at RAF Fairford in England yesterday following strike missions against targets in Iran.

The heavy bomber, part of ongoing U.S. operations under Operation Epic Fury, completed a long-range round-trip sortie that required extensive aerial refueling support.





Footage captured the aircraft making its approach and touchdown amid overcast conditions, underscoring the reach of American strategic air power from forward bases in Europe.

Multiple B-52s and B-1B Lancers are now staged at the UK facility, enabling sustained strikes on Iranian missile sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and other military assets.





The deployment highlights the close U.S.-UK military partnership, with British approval allowing these operations from RAF Fairford. Iran has claimed limited damage from recent attacks, while U.S. officials describe the campaign as defensive and aimed at degrading threats.



Tensions remain high as the conflict enters its second week.