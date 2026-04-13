US BLOCKADES IRANIAN PORTS IN HORMUZ AFTER TALKS COLLAPSE

President Trump is taking decisive action to squeeze Iran’s regime. Following the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations in Pakistan, the US Central Command will enforce a blockade on all maritime traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports starting at 10 AM ET today.

This targeted move hits Iranian shipping hard while preserving freedom of navigation for vessels heading to or from non-Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s own reckless mining of the waterway earlier this year has already turned the critical chokepoint into a deadly hazard zone.

Mines were dumped haphazardly with no records or GPS markers, and strong currents now send them drifting unpredictably. Even Iranian tankers struggle to navigate safely. As a result, daily shipping traffic has plummeted from a normal 138 vessels to just single digits, trapping roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

The regime in Tehran created this mess through panic and incompetence. Now the US is stepping in to enforce accountability, protecting innocent shipping and pressuring Iran to end its destabilizing behavior. This is America First leadership in action: securing vital sea lanes, supporting energy dominance, and starving the mullahs of revenue for their proxies and nuclear ambitions.

Global oil markets and supply chains face real-time pressure, but the alternative—allowing Iran to dictate terms—would be far worse for American interests and allies.

Sources:

CENTCOM announcements

AP News reporting on the blockade and talks collapse

Reuters and shipping data on Hormuz traffic and Iranian mines