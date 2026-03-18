‎US congressman denounces Trump for linking HIV/AIDS funding for Zambia to country’s minerals



‎

‎

‎

‎By Angela Moonga

‎

‎A representative in the United States Congress has accused that country’s President Donald Trump of seeking to benefit his allies by linking discussions over HIV/AIDS funding for Zambia with broader talks surrounding the African nation’s mining sector.



‎

‎According to the New York Times, representative Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that tying health funding to mineral access risks undermining decades of global health diplomacy.



‎

‎“Lifesaving aid should not be conditioned on opaque business

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/us-congressman-denounces-trump-for-linking-hiv-aids-funding-for-zambia-to-countrys-minerals/