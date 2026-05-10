US could move quickly to cripple Iran’s military if talks fail – Fox News

The United States would likely move quickly to degrade Iran’s military capabilities if talks collapse, beginning with missile systems, naval assets and command networks before moving to more controversial targets, Fox News reported, citing analysts.

Negotiators are still working toward a preliminary framework deal on Iran’s nuclear program and possible sanctions relief, but former Joint Staff planner Seth Krummrich said both sides are starting “at minus 1,000” because neither trusts the other.

The report said a recent US strike on Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, showed the fragility of the process.

A senior US official said the strike did not restart the war or end the ceasefire. It followed Iran’s launch of 15 ballistic and cruise missiles at the UAE’s Fujairah Port, which US officials described as a low-level strike.

President Donald Trump has warned the US could resume bombing Iran if talks fail, including possible strikes on energy infrastructure and export hubs.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula said a renewed conflict could become a “contest for escalation control,” with likely US targets including ballistic and cruise missiles, air defenses, maritime strike assets, command networks, IRGC infrastructure, proxy support channels and nuclear-related facilities.

One early focus could be Iran’s fast attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Analyst RP Newman said the US has destroyed six, while Iran still has about 400. He also said less than 1% of IRGC troops have been killed, with the force still numbering between 150,000 and 190,000.

Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery said Washington may continue economic pressure for “another three to six weeks” before broader escalation. Fox said the US maritime blockade is being used as an alternative to immediately striking Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal.