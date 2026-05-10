US escalates China row over Iran ahead of Trump-Xi summit – Politico

The United States sanctioned three Chinese companies accused of helping Iran’s military carry out strikes on US forces in the Middle East, escalating tensions with Beijing days before President Donald Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The US State Department said Meentropy Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Earth Eye and Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. provided satellite imagery that enabled Iranian military strikes against US forces in the region.

“The targeting of US service members and partners will not go unanswered,” the State Department said, according to Politico.

Washington said it would continue to hold China-based entities accountable for supporting Iran and to prevent Tehran from rebuilding what it called “proliferation-sensitive programs” after Operation Epic Fury.

Politico said the sanctions are likely to give Trump additional leverage before his talks with Xi, where he is expected to push Beijing to pressure Tehran toward a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to normal shipping.

The administration also sanctioned 10 other entities and individuals in countries including Belarus, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of helping Iran’s military secure weapons.

The new sanctions come less than a week before Trump is expected to travel to Beijing with a delegation of US CEOs seeking deals with China, even as US defense officials worry the draining conflict with Iran could give Xi more leverage in talks with Washington.

The latest measures add to a growing trade and sanctions dispute between the world’s two largest economies. Last week, China’s Commerce Ministry banned enforcement of, or compliance with, separate US sanctions on five Chinese oil refineries accused of buying Iranian oil.

Despite the tensions, Trump has suggested he believes Xi can be helpful on the Iran crisis.

“That’ll be one subject,” Trump said at an Oval Office press conference last week, referring to Iran. “But he’s been very nice about this. In all fairness, he gets like 60 percent of his oil from Hormuz. I think he’s been very respectful. We haven’t been challenged by China.”