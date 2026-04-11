US Intelligence Claims China Preparing to Supply Shoulder-Fired Air Defense Systems to Iran





US intelligence assessments indicate that China is preparing to deliver new shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, known as MANPADS, to Iran in the coming weeks.





According to the report, Beijing may route the shipments through third countries in an effort to conceal their origin. These portable systems were used as an asymmetric threat against low-flying aircraft during the recent five-week conflict and could bolster Iran’s defenses if the current fragile ceasefire is disrupted.





China’s embassy in Washington has strongly denied the allegations, stating that “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict” and describing the information as “untrue.”





This development comes as US and Iranian officials engage in ceasefire-related talks.



Source: Exclusive report by CNN, published April 11, 2026