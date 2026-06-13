US-IRAN DEAL FACES LEBANON TIME BOMB! FEARS GROW OVER HEZBOLLAH AS AGREEMENT NEARS





As reports suggest a US-Iran agreement could be signed within days, a major question continues to hang over the negotiations: what happens to Lebanon?





Hezbollah is reportedly confident that Lebanon’s interests are protected, believing Tehran has made the issue a key condition in its talks with Washington. The group is said to trust Iran to hold firm and secure guarantees before any final deal is concluded.





However, tensions on the ground tell a different story. Israeli forces reportedly carried out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon today, while Israeli officials have publicly indicated that their military presence and operations will continue. So far, there has been no public indication that Lebanon features prominently in the reported terms of the emerging agreement.





Analysts warn that Lebanon could become the biggest unresolved issue in the deal. If its security concerns remain unaddressed, the agreement could face an immediate test, threatening regional stability just as diplomats move closer to a historic breakthrough.