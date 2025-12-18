US Military Returns to Ecuador: A New Chapter in the War on Drugs



The United States has deployed Air Force personnel to Ecuador’s Manta air force base—a facility that once housed US military operations until 2009. This temporary deployment marks a significant development in regional anti-narcotics efforts, coming just one month after 60% of Ecuadorian voters rejected a proposal to allow permanent foreign military bases in the country.





The operation aims to support Ecuador’s fight against drug cartels and “narco-terrorists” through enhanced intelligence gathering and improved anti-trafficking capabilities.

President Daniel Noboa has been battling a surge in cartel-related violence and has publicly stated that Ecuador needs international assistance to combat these powerful criminal organizations.

Under President Trump’s administration, the US has intensified its Latin American drug trafficking operations, deploying naval and aerial resources that have resulted in the destruction of dozens of vessels and at least 95 fatalities.





This deployment raises important questions about sovereignty, international cooperation, and effective strategies in the fight against organized crime.



Source: Dawn