US Secures Shipping Lanes Helicopters Engage Fast Boats in Hormuz





The United States has confirmed that commercial vessels are moving through the Strait of Hormuz under secured conditions, as naval operations continue to stabilize the area.





Reports indicate that U.S. helicopters have been actively deployed to monitor and respond to fast-moving small boats approaching shipping routes. In several instances, these aircraft engaged and neutralized perceived threats, allowing larger vessels to continue transit.





Analysts say this approach reflects a shift toward rapid aerial response to maintain safe passage, as tensions with Iran remain elevated.