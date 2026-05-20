US Senate advances bid to curb Trump’s authority for Iran strikes

The US Senate advanced a measure that would require congressional approval for continued military strikes on Iran, reflecting mounting concern in Washington over the trajectory of the conflict.

The move follows several failed attempts in both the Senate and House to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran without explicit congressional authorization.

Senators approved a motion to discharge the resolution from committee in a 50 to 47 vote. Four Republicans broke ranks to vote with Democrats while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman opposed the measure.