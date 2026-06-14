USING EDGAR LUNGU AS A CAMPAIGN TOOL IS SPIRITUALLY DANGEROUS, DR. NEVERS MUMBA



By: Thomas Mwale



New Nation Party (NNP) President Nevers Mumba has warned Zambians against voting for politicians who are using the late former President Edgar Lungu as a campaign tool, describing the practice as dangerous and inappropriate.





Dr. Mumba said it is unprecedented in Zambia’s history for politicians to campaign based on a deceased former Head of State, arguing that elections should be contested on policies, ideas and leadership rather than the memory of a departed leader.





He expressed concern over what he described as the continued reliance by factions of the former ruling party on Mr. Lungu’s name and image as a campaign message, saying the practice amounts to exploiting the legacy of the country’s Sixth Republican President for political gain.

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Dr. Mumba further claimed that some Zambians are beginning to forget the record of the former Patriotic Front government as political factions continue to use Mr. Lungu’s death and the fact that he remains unburied to advance their political agenda.





He cautioned Christians and the public to be vigilant against politicians who use the image of the late President to further their political ambitions, stressing that the country should focus on its future rather than being influenced by emotions surrounding a deceased leader.



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