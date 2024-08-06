VEDANTA CANNOT BE TRUSTED TO RUN KCM, GOVT SHOULD LOOK FOR ANOTHER INVESTOR – KCM WORKERS



PANIC and uncertainty has hit the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) workers after Vedanta Resources implemented the ‘secret termination of employment policy.



Affected workers have complained that the mining giant has continued to downsize the number of workers despite it’s public commitment to keep workers.



According to the affected workers, atleast 350 workers have had their contracts terminated secretly inunexplained and unexpected situation.



“Things are not okay are promises. Many miners have had their contracts terminated. Atleast 350 people have lost jobs. What is shocking is that the new Konkola Copper Mine Chief Operations officer Mr Malcolm Mewett has started abusing Zambian employees at KCM by terminating contracts of the employees at KCM who have worked there for years,” one of the affected said.



The Fox Newspaper, however, could not independently confirm the abuse workers are alleging against their Chief Operations Officer.



The affected workers fear that even those that are qualified will not be spared with these secret dismissals.



“These are well qualified people with experience, they have worked for KCM for years, their jobs are being terminated without being given the terminal benefits. We thought Vendanta Resources came to create employment and empower Zambians but it’s sad what they have started doing is not what they promised Zambians,” they said.



They further complained that even the K2500 once off bonus payment was not being taxed contrary to the agreement.



“Even the K2,500 bonus once off payment they promised to pay each each employee, it was taxed, now we are wandering what kind of bonus that is.”



Now, the workers are calling on the government to look for another investor to replace Vedanta Resources whom they have said cannot be trusted on anything.



“The government should just look for another viable investor to operate KCM otherwise Zambian people should forget about Vedanta Resources resuscitating KCM. Just recently Vedanta Resources announced that they released US$245million to clear off payment to the suppliers and contractors, unfortunately we are receiving reports that only the Kitwe council so far have received payment and some suppliers have not yet received any payment.



It’s clear that Vendanta Resources is financially broke and don’t have a financial capacity to run our mining asset KCM. The UPND government should listen to the people of Copperbelt, Vendanta Resources will cost them 2026 elections. Vendanta Resources can’t change, the Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe should tame Vendanta Resources’ behavior,” they said.



Efforts to get a comment from Chief Operations Officer Malcolm Mewett and company Corporate Communications Department proved futile as they had their phones off.