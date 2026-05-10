Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo condemns xenophobia attacks on africans in South Africa while receiving AMVCA Industry Merit Award

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo spoke against the ongoing xenophobia-related tensions and attacks in South Africa while receiving the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards yesterday.

During his speech, the actor urged Africans across the world not to remain silent over what is happening, stressing that people should lend their voices and stand against attacks on fellow Africans.

According to him, Africans must rise together instead of sitting back and acting like everything is normal.