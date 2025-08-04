VETERAN POLITICIAN WARNS AGAINST SELF-SERVING LEADERSHIP AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS

VETERAN POLITICIAN WARNS AGAINST SELF-SERVING LEADERSHIP AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTION





By Lukundo Nankamba



As Zambia marks exactly one year to the 2026 general elections, Veteran Politician Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has expressed concern that the current political environment offers little hope for fresh leadership capable of driving progressive change.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Lewanika says political leadership in Zambia has become self-serving, with leaders using the system for personal gain rather than the benefit of citizens.





He notes that the constitutional framework has contributed to a style of leadership that is personalized, turning politics into what he described as a stealing table, where leaders legally or illegally enrich themselves.





Prince Lewanika has urged Zambians to be more cautious when choosing leaders in the 2026 general elections, saying the country needs leadership that is collective and service-oriented.





Meanwhile, People’s Alliance for Change-PAC President Andyfold Banda has challenged citizens to look beyond political drama and use tools such as social media, the internet and community radio, to scrutinize the ideas and solutions being proposed by candidates at all levels.



