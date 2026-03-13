Breaking News : Vice President J.D. Vance Opposed Trump Administration’s Iran Strikes, Sources Confirm





In a major revelation about internal White House divisions, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was reportedly “skeptical” and actively opposed the decision to launch military strikes against Iran actions that have escalated into the ongoing conflict.





Two senior Trump administration officials told Politico that Vance made his reservations clear before President Trump greenlit the operation, with one describing him as someone who “just opposes” the war on Iran and was “worried about success.” This stance echoes Vance’s long-held criticism of U.S. foreign interventions and “forever wars” in the Middle East.





While Vance has publicly defended the administration’s actions since the strikes began, the new reporting sheds light on significant pre-decision tensions at the highest levels of the Trump White House.



Source: Politico