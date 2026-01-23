VICTORY IN CHAWAMA PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION GAVE US LEAKAGE ON HOW TO WIN THE GENERAL ELECTION IN AUGUST – LUBINDA

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front Acting President, Given Lubinda, says he is optimistic that a united opposition will be achieved ahead of the August 2026 general elections.

Mr. Lubinda believes that the most feasible way to defeat the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), is through a united opposition force.

Speaking on Christian Voice’s Chatback programme in Lusaka today, Mr. Lubinda said a united opposition would involve fielding a common candidate at presidential, parliamentary, and ward levels.

“The Chawama parliamentary by-election victory has given the opposition a clear lesson on what needs to be done in 2026,” said Mr. Lubinda.

He noted that a divided opposition stands slim chances of winning the 2026 general elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda said the purpose of forming a united opposition is not only to unseat the UPND, but also to correct what he described as falsehoods allegedly told to Zambians during the 2021 general elections.