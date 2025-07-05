PoliticsPFSOCIALIST PARTYUKAUPND VIDEO: Bury my father in Zambia, otherwise fikapena, warns Edgar Lungu’s son July 5, 2025 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp BURY MY FATHER IN ZAMBIA – EDGAR LUNGU’S SON My father must be buried in Zambia, demands Edgar Lungu’s son and warns Given Lubinda and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba of unspecified consequences.
I second your wisdom in this matter. Its just common sense that ECL should be put to rest in Zambia. All things equal and politics aside, the body of the former president should come back.
Hahahaha.
This is now champions league desperation by Hakainde. He is now finding people to claim they are ECL’s children to support his obsession of having access to the dead body.
This is not normal behaviour. That hole you dug is yours. All yours.
“HE THAT DIGS HOLES FOR OTHERS, SHALL HIMSELF BE BURIED IN THEM”. -EDITH NAWAKWI.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.