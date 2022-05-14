It’s not true that there’s just a toilet at the cite of the FTJ Chiluba University, buildings were there – Professor Nkandu Luo

HON NKANDU LUO SURPRISED OVER FTJ UNIVERSITY

Luo is shocked that the buildings for FTJ University she once toured when she was minister of Higher education have disappeared in thin air.

She says the University was there unless there are people who went on the construction site with shovels to remove the University.