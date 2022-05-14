It’s not true that there’s just a toilet at the cite of the FTJ Chiluba University, buildings were there – Professor Nkandu Luo
HON NKANDU LUO SURPRISED OVER FTJ UNIVERSITY
Luo is shocked that the buildings for FTJ University she once toured when she was minister of Higher education have disappeared in thin air.
She says the University was there unless there are people who went on the construction site with shovels to remove the University.
MYBE YOU WERE TAKEN TO A DIFFERENT SITE IN KIVUKILAND AND THEY SHOWED YOU WRONG STRUCTURES, BY THE WAY DID YOU HAVE YOUR LENCES ON WHEN YOU WERE SHOWN THOSE DISAPPEARING STRUCTURES????
I am sure she toured the site in her dream and when she woke up she reported the tour to her boss(ECL) that all was well and that the project was at 60 percent. These are the idiots we called ministers. What a shame.
But kwena abantu bamo balipama! Nkandu luo can even talk, have the courage to to say it true. She can argue that the buildings are there and accuse those who can not the same buildings of malice.
What an individual. What an insult to people and the nation. It has to flow in her blood to be so calous , uncouth and unremorseful. Where did this human being come from?