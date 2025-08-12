Villagers outraged over paltry land offer for $1.5B Trump golf resort

In Vietnam, villagers whose land is slated to be cleared for a $1.5 billion golf resort backed by the Trump family have reportedly been offered meager compensation by local authorities.

According to a Reuters report published Sunday, sometimes the compensation offered by Vietnam officials is as little as $12 per square metre — along with rice provisions.

The report states that compensation packages will vary based on land size and location, affecting thousands of residents. Elderly farmers interviewed by the agency expressed deep concern about their future, fearing difficulty in securing sustainable livelihoods.

50-year-old Huong, who was reportedly told to leave her 200-square-metre (2152.78 square-feet) plot for less than the average pay for one year in Vietnam, told Reuters: “The whole village is worried about this project because it will take our land and leave us jobless.”

This expansive development is the Trump Organization’s inaugural venture in Vietnam. It broke ground during a critical period as the country raced to finalize a trade agreement with the United States.

In April, Vietnam faced potential tariffs as high as 46 percent on its exports. That rate has since dropped to 20 percent for many items, a crucial shift for a country whose economy is heavily export-driven.

In March, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the project’s significance in strengthening ties with the U.S. He also promised in a May speech that the affected villagers would be reimbursed.

The resort, as described by state-run media, is set to include a 54-hole golf course catering to VIPs, alongside luxury hotels, premium villas, and a modern urban zone. Local opinions have been divided — while some welcome the project, many farmers argue that the compensation offer is far too low.

According to The New York Times, the project received unusually swift approval. It began construction despite the absence of at least six mandatory procedures, including environmental impact assessments.

The White House, per Reuters, has pushed back against accusations of impropriety, stating that “the business deals of the Trump Organization are entirely separate from trade negotiations” and noting that President Donald Trump’s assets “are in a trust managed by his children.”

Still, financial disclosures released in June indicated that earnings from these ventures ultimately “accrue to the president.”