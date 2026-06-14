Voluntary Repatriation of Malawians in Durban Paused Over Passenger List Discrepancies



The voluntary repatriation of Malawian nationals from Durban has been temporarily suspended after officials uncovered discrepancies in passenger manifests.





According to authorities, officials from South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs and Malawian immigration services found that several names had been duplicated during the registration process, resulting in some individuals being assigned seats on more than one bus. The issue prompted an immediate review of passenger lists to ensure an accurate and fair allocation process.





The repatriation programme forms part of efforts to assist thousands of Malawian nationals who have gathered in Durban seeking to return home amid rising anti-immigration tensions in parts of South Africa. More than 4,000 people have reportedly registered for voluntary repatriation.





Officials are working to verify all records before departures resume, with priority expected to be given to vulnerable groups, including women and children.