*VOTE KWENYU FOR CONTINUITY” — TREVOR MWIINDE URGES ZAMBIANS TO BACK PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR SECOND TERM*





23rd January,2026.



By WEREM SHAKWAMBA.



Munzuma Constituency-United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy National Youth Chairperson for Politics and Mobilisation, Mr. Trevor Mwiinde, has called on Zambians to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema and grant him a second five-year term in office, citing unity, stability, and national development as key reasons.





Addressing residents of Munzuma Constituency, Mr. Mwiinde said President Hichilema’s administration has delivered tangible results since assuming office in 2021, with free education standing out as one of the most impactful achievements of the UPND government.





He noted that the policy has enabled millions of children to return to school, restoring hope and opportunity for families that previously struggled to afford education.





Mr. Mwiinde further highlighted the introduction of the school feeding programme, which provides free meals to learners, saying the initiative has significantly improved school attendance and learning outcomes.





According to Mr. Mwiinde, the education reforms reflect the UPND government’s commitment to investing in the country’s future and should be safeguarded through continuity in leadership.





Speaking in his dual capacity as UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson and 2026 Munzuma Parliamentary Aspirant, Mr. Mwiinde urged residents of Munzuma Constituency to continue supporting the ruling party under President Hichilema’s leadership.





He emphasized that sustained leadership is critical to maintaining and expanding key social programmes such as free education and school feeding initiatives.



Mr. Mwiinde called on Zambians to remain united ahead of the 13th August General Elections, encouraging voters to cast their ballots in favour of President Hichilema and the UPND administration.



#CIC PRESS TEAM.