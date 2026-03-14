Voters are Scared – Nkandu Luo

Former higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo says many Zambians are reluctant to express their political preferences openly, claiming that some citizens are instead quietly signalling their voting intentions by showing voters’ cards during interactions with opposition figures.

Luo made the remarks while addressing supporters, where she reflected on what she described as growing fear among citizens when discussing political choices in public. According to Luo, the reluctance to speak openly about politics has created a situation in which many people prefer to communicate their views privately.

She said that during engagements with citizens, some individuals have been showing their voters’ cards rather than openly declaring their political positions. Luo described the gesture as a sign that certain voters prefer to express support quietly rather than through public statements.

The former minister said such behaviour reflects a wider atmosphere in which some citizens feel uncomfortable discussing politics openly. She told supporters that political expression should allow individuals to state their views freely without hesitation.

Luo argued that fear or hesitation in public political discussions can distort perceptions about voter sentiment. When people remain silent in public spaces, she said, it may create the impression that certain political views are not widely shared.

According to Luo, private interactions with citizens often reveal opinions that differ from what is expressed publicly. She said individuals sometimes feel more comfortable sharing political preferences in informal settings rather than at public gatherings.

The remarks form part of a broader political conversation about how citizens express their views during periods of active political competition. Political figures across Zambia frequently engage with communities to gauge public sentiment and mobilise supporters.

Luo said interactions with citizens in different areas have revealed what she described as quiet expressions of political support. She told supporters that the act of showing voters’ cards during such encounters demonstrates that some individuals prefer symbolic gestures over verbal declarations.

Political communication often takes different forms depending on social and political circumstances. In many settings, individuals may choose indirect ways of expressing their opinions, particularly when they are uncertain about how their views will be received.

Luo said the phenomenon highlights the importance of engaging voters directly within communities. She encouraged supporters to continue interacting with citizens and listening to their concerns during political activities.

The former minister also reflected on the role of political participation in shaping national leadership. She said the voting process allows citizens to express their preferences and influence the direction of the country.

Discussions about voter behaviour frequently arise during periods of political mobilisation. Political actors often attempt to interpret signals from communities as they prepare for electoral contests.

Luo said that despite reluctance among some citizens to speak openly about politics, the voting process ultimately provides a platform through which individuals can express their choices.

She urged supporters to remain engaged with communities and to encourage citizens to participate actively in political processes.

The remarks come at a time when political activity across the country continues to intensify as parties and leaders interact with communities to build support.

Luo told supporters that the gesture of voters showing their cards during interactions should be interpreted as a sign of quiet political expression among citizens.