VUBWI MP, FOUR PF COUNCILLORS DEFECT TO UPND

VUBWI Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament Ackleo Banda has defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), together with four councillors and several other PF members.

Announcing the move, Mr. Banda said he saw no reason to remain in the opposition when the UPND government was delivering development to the people.

He stated that since 2022, Vubwi District had recorded significant progress, citing the rehabilitation of the Chipata–Vubwi road as well as the construction of health and education facilities.

Mr. Banda explained that before the rehabilitation of the road, residents often had difficulties accessing Vubwi District and in some cases had to pass through Malawi to enter or leave the area.

He further said the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) had been effectively utilised to improve infrastructure in schools and health facilities while also supporting local communities through various empowerment programmes.

Chisiya Ward Councillor Henry Phiri said the government had continued supporting youths through skills training programmes and grants provided under the CDF.

Mlawe Ward Councillor Jacob Banda praised President Hakainde Hichilema for introducing what he described as positive change through the implementation of the CDF initiative.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda said President Hichilema deserved another mandate in the 2026 general elections based on his performance and the development projects being implemented across the country.

Vubwi aspiring candidate Levison Zulu said the defections reflected growing support for the UPND in the district and beyond.

And Eastern Province UPND chairperson Peter Phiri welcomed the defectors and urged party members to remain united and work together to strengthen the party.