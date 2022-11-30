WALK OUT, DON’T RATIFY ZALOUMIS AND CHIPENZI, KAMBWILI URGES MPs

PF presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili has called on members of Parliament from his party to walk out when the motion to ratify Mwangala Zalomisi and MacDonald Chipenzi is brought in the House, reports Martha Banda.

Kambwili says the duo Zalomisi and Chipenzi appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema as Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson and Commissioner are card carrying members of the ruling party UPND.

In live broadcast on his Facebook Tuesday monitored by Zambian Eye, Kambwili warned that instability in many countries are as a result of problems at elections. He said making ECZ partisan could bring problems in Zambia.

Kambwili called on President Hichilema to rescind on the nomination of the two. He said he had no problem with Zalomisi but that she is a known member of the UPND and a lawyer of President Hichilema.

“She is an excellent lawyer, a senior citizen,” Kambwili explained saying the problem was her political party inclination to the ruling party.

Kambwili urged Zalomisi whom he says considers as his mother not to destroy her good reputation she had built for a long time by taking up this appointment. He said whatever decision she will make will not be objectively seen because of her partisan inclination.

As for Chipenzi, Kambwili said a self imposed Electoral Expert was known as a member of the UPND who even had applied for adoption in Siavonga. He said the public know that Chipenzi has had his views biased towards UPND citing the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections saga.

He said it had now come out that whatever Chipenzi was saying was about seeking a job in the Hichilema administration. He argued that there was no way Chipenzi would change as he is trying to justify if he is ratified as Commissioner at ECZ.

Kambwili reminded President Hichilema that the public had little confidence in ECZ saying this appointments would completely take away the little they had. He said President Hichilema must live upto his promise of reforming ECZ and make it more independent.

The outspoken politician says PF members of Parliament must walk out and refuse to be appointed to Committee to look into the nomination of the two.

The appointment of the two has sparked debate apart from the partisan inclination, some people say Zalomisi is too old to run a demanding institution such as the ECZ.

