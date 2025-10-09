War Vets Threaten Showdown, Chiwenga Sidelined – Is Mnangagwa Losing Control?

Factional cracks widen ahead of ZANU-PF’s Manicaland Conference as calls for Unity Accord revival and one-party state intensify.

As ZANU-PF prepares for its highly anticipated National Conference in Manicaland, the ruling party finds itself navigating a volatile mix of internal dissent, succession anxieties, and renewed calls to revive the long-dormant Unity Accord.

The conference, expected to consolidate party positions and set the tone for 2026, comes at a time when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s political future is under intense scrutiny. Social media commentators and war veterans have accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of sidelining Chiwenga, with some alleging that Mnangagwa is grooming controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a successor – a move seen by critics as a betrayal of the 2017 military-assisted transition.

Political analyst Chipo Musarurwa Siziba described the fallout as “a seismic shift that exposes the fragility of Zimbabwe’s post-coup political architecture,” warning that Mnangagwa’s maneuvering could destabilize ZANU-PF’s internal balance and alienate the military establishment.

Meanwhile, former ZANU-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza has issued a fiery warning ahead of the conference, declaring that Mnangagwa will be “dealt with once and for all.” Geza’s remarks, posted on X (formerly Twitter), suggest that the Manicaland gathering could be a flashpoint for factional confrontation.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, we are planning to deal with Emmerson once and for all. This upcoming Conference will not be as usual for Emmerson and his Zvigananda. Watch the space – kuchachemwa,” Geza posted.

Adding to the complexity, war veterans and ex-ZIPRA cadres are calling for a revival of the Unity Accord principles signed between the late Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo in 1987. Max Mkandla, a former ZIPRA fighter, has proposed a one-party state model – akin to China or Russia – that would see ZAPU and ZANU cadres jointly steering the country’s future.

“There is a need for the consideration of revival of the Unity Accord. Those positions that were majorly for ZAPU must be returned to ZAPU cadres. As we speak, it’s only the VP position held by Mohadi that remains. The rest have collapsed,” Mkandla said.

He also criticized Zimbabwe’s electoral system as wasteful and violent, suggesting that a one-party state could offer stability and development.

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has also entered the fray, albeit from an environmental angle, urging citizens to unite against the scourge of veld fires. Her call for national cooperation and sustainable land use practices adds a softer, civic tone to the otherwise politically charged atmosphere.

As ZANU-PF heads into its Manicaland conference, the stakes are high. With succession battles simmering, war veterans demanding structural reforms, and unity accord loyalists pushing for recognition, the party faces a defining moment. Whether it emerges more unified or further fractured remains to be seen.