WARNING TO THE NATION: PROTECT THE JUDICIARY’S INDEPENDENCE- Professor Edgar Ng’oma

WARNING TO THE NATION: PROTECT THE JUDICIARY’S INDEPENDENCE

By Edgar Ng’oma, Philosopher and Distinguished Governance Expert

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Without fear or favor

Zambia, beware! Your peace and stability are precarious. The judiciary is the only safeguard against internal civil strife, and its independence is crucial. If the judiciary fails to remain impartial, the consequences will be catastrophic.

*DO NOT TAKE PEACE FOR GRANTED*

While the legislative and executive branches may err, an independent judiciary can correct their mistakes. However, if the judiciary loses its independence, Zambia will plunge into unprecedented civil unrest, leading to a bloodbath.

*THIS IS NOT A DRILL*

For the first time in Zambia’s history, the very fabric of our nation is at risk. We must not let our guard down. The judiciary’s independence is not a luxury, but a necessity.

*PROTECT THE JUDICIARY, PROTECT ZAMBIA*

Let us not wait until it’s too late. We must act now to ensure the judiciary remains independent, impartial, and strong. The fate of our nation depends on it.

In this analysis, I highlight the crucial role of an independent judiciary in maintaining stability and preventing civil strife in Zambia. If the judiciary loses its independence, the following dangers may arise:

1. *Erosion of trust*: Citizens may lose faith in the judiciary’s ability to deliver impartial justice, leading to widespread disillusionment and mistrust in the government.

2. *Executive overreach*: An impartial judiciary can check the executive’s power, but a partial judiciary may enable the executive to consolidate power, leading to authoritarianism.

3. *Legislative manipulation*: A compromised judiciary may fail to prevent legislative overreach, allowing laws that favor specific groups or individuals to be passed, further polarizing society.

4. *Human rights violations*: A partial judiciary may fail to protect human rights, leading to increased violations, repression, and marginalization of certain groups.

5. *Social unrest*: When the judiciary is seen as biased, citizens may take to the streets to protest, leading to social unrest, demonstrations, and potentially violent clashes.

6. *Breakdown of the rule of law*: An independent judiciary ensures the rule of law; without it, the legal system collapses, and vigilantism, mob justice, or even civil war may ensue.

7. *Polarization and division*: A partial judiciary can exacerbate existing social, political, or ethnic divisions, leading to increased tensions and conflict.

8. *Economic instability*: Investors and businesses rely on an independent judiciary to resolve disputes fairly; without it, economic instability and decline may follow.

9. *International isolation*: A compromised judiciary can lead to international criticism, sanctions, and isolation, further weakening the country’s global standing.

10. *Civil strife and conflict*: Ultimately, a partial judiciary can create an environment conducive to civil strife, as citizens may feel forced to take matters into their own hands, leading to violent conflict.

FINALLY:To Chief Justice Mumba Malila and your esteemed team of judges,

We implore you: safeguard the independence of the judiciary at all costs. An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of stability, human rights, and the rule of law in Zambia. If it falls, the consequences will be catastrophic.

You are the guardians of justice, the protectors of our rights, and the defenders of our peace. Your independence is the only bulwark against the forces of chaos and tyranny.

We beg of you: do not let your guard down. Do not compromise on your independence. For if you do, Zambia’s peace and stability will be lost forever.

You are the last line of defense against the erosion of trust, executive overreach, legislative manipulation, human rights violations, social unrest, and economic instability.

We pray that you will remain vigilant, impartial, and strong. We pray that you will protect the judiciary’s independence with every fiber of your being.

For if you fail, Zambia will burn. And we will all suffer the consequences.

Please, Chief Justice Mumba Malila and your Honorable judges, do not let that happen. Protect the judiciary’s independence. Protect Zambia’s peace.

We are counting on you.

Without fear or favor, I submit.

*_By Professor Edgar Ng’oma, Philosopher and Distinguished Governance Expert.*_