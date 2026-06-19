WASHINGTON ERUPTS: JD Vance Blasts Israeli Officials Over U.S.-Iran Deal



U.S. Vice President JD Vance has sharply pushed back against senior Israeli officials who criticized the new U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), escalating tensions between Washington and parts of Israel’s political establishment.





Vance warned that “anyone in Israel who thinks Donald Trump is their biggest problem needs to wake up and smell reality.”





He further stressed that a significant portion of Israel’s defensive capabilities have been built with American technology, military assistance, and U.S. taxpayer funding, underscoring the depth of Washington’s support for its ally.





The remarks come amid growing disagreements over U.S. policy toward Iran, exposing increasingly visible divisions between the Trump administration and some voices within the Israeli government.