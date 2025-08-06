We are now open to dialogue with the govt  on condition that koswe must  stop spreading propaganda- makebi zulu

WE ARE NOW OPEN TO DIALOGUE WITH THE GOVERNMENT



Makebi Zulu has acknowledged defeat and expressed willingness to engage in talks with the government—on condition that Koswe and other UPND-aligned media outlets stop spreading propaganda

Koswe responds:

STOP INVOLVING KOSWE



MACABRE ZULU has said that he and his PF cronies are WILLING to talk and dialogue with government over the remains of Former President Edgar Lungu and he goes on to talk about Koswe.





Please Koswe is not government. Koswe was there in your PF government and you wanted Koswe dead.





No one is using Koswe. Koswe just gives out information.