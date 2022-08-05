WE ARE WATCHING YOU, IT’S NOT YOUR TURN TO PUT YOUR FRIENDS AT ECZ, LAURA MITI WARNS UPND GOVERNMENT

By Nelson Zulu

GOOD Governance and Human Rights activist, Laura Miti has warned the UPND against planting what she calls friendly forces at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) after hounding out Patrick Nshindano as Chief Electoral Officer.

Miti, a President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointee to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) as commissioner, said that the ECZ needs to be turned into an independent, credible and overseer of elections.

She said ECZ should never ever be the topic of discussion during elections, but an unobtrusive competent body.

Miti who has been a critic of the PF and its leaders warned that the departure of Nshindano should not be the turn of the UPND to fill the commission with their friendly forces.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia needs to be turned into an independent, credible, overseer of elections. They should never be the topic of discussion during elections, but an unobtrusive competent body.

It’s NOT the turn of the UPND to fill the commission with friendly forces. We are watching. Please let’s make progress as a country by ensuring that offices and institutions that are meant to be independent, are truly so,” said Miti.