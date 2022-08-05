WE ARE WATCHING YOU, IT’S NOT YOUR TURN TO PUT YOUR FRIENDS AT ECZ, LAURA MITI WARNS UPND GOVERNMENT
By Nelson Zulu
GOOD Governance and Human Rights activist, Laura Miti has warned the UPND against planting what she calls friendly forces at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) after hounding out Patrick Nshindano as Chief Electoral Officer.
Miti, a President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointee to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) as commissioner, said that the ECZ needs to be turned into an independent, credible and overseer of elections.
She said ECZ should never ever be the topic of discussion during elections, but an unobtrusive competent body.
Miti who has been a critic of the PF and its leaders warned that the departure of Nshindano should not be the turn of the UPND to fill the commission with their friendly forces.
“The Electoral Commission of Zambia needs to be turned into an independent, credible, overseer of elections. They should never be the topic of discussion during elections, but an unobtrusive competent body.
It’s NOT the turn of the UPND to fill the commission with friendly forces. We are watching. Please let’s make progress as a country by ensuring that offices and institutions that are meant to be independent, are truly so,” said Miti.
I AGREE WITH LAURA MITI ON HAVING INDEPENDENT ECZ. THEY SHOULD ADVERTISE THE POSITION.
HOWEVER, ECZ WILL ALWAYS BE A TOPICAL ISSUE EVEN IF IT BECOMES INDEPENDENT BECAUSE WE HAVE PF WHO HAVE INCULCATED A CULTURE OF PROPAGANDA, MISINFORMATION IN OUR SOCIETY. VERY UNREASONABLE HUMAN BEINGS. YOU WOULD THINK THEY ARE NOT ZAMBIANS.
Well said Laura, indeed whenever there’s a renovation of any institution, we must desist replicating systems. PF had their friends running ECZ no question about it, this should not be repeated. Anyway, I believe these eradications are meant to perfect every system; Bally is passionate about restoring order and sanity in every systems of our land. It’s my prayer that he does the correct thing on this one again.