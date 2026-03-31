WE CAN’T CONTINUE PUNISHING THE ECL FAMILY – MUNDUBILE.



…. Calls for a dignified burial of the late Sixth Republican President.





Lusaka – 31 March 2026 (Smart Eagles)



Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile has called for respect of the wishes of the Lungu Family so that Zambia’s sixth Republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu can be put to rest.





Speaking in Lusaka today, Hon Mundubile said it is painful that Dr Lungu remains unburied adding that Government must act with urgency and compassion.



Hon Mundubile has since urged Zambians to continue praying for the family.





He said Dr Lungu served the country diligently and should be given a dignified send-off.



“We all know that our Sixth Republican president still remains unburried. We have tried to remain quiet that our friends in Government will find it fitting, to think about the grieving family and be able to allow the wishes of the family, and the wishes of the deceased to prevail so that we put ECL to rest.





I want to join all of us to continue praying for the family. We can’t continue punishing the Lungu family. He served this country diligently. We implore government so that we move expeditiously and give respect to our late former president by giving him a dignified burial so that we also respect his wishes and wishes of the family,” he said.





And Hon Mundubile also stated that Dr Lungu’s development record shows that he worked even in areas where he was not voted for.



He said this is the kind of leadership Zambia needs.





“The Zambian people have something to remember. If you go to Monze, you will find police houses, hospitals. You go to Dundumwezi, Solwezi will talk about the Mutanda, Zambezi Road.

He is remembered everywhere because President Lungu is a President for all Zambians. He endevoured to take development even in areas he did not get votes. Chingola Solwezi Road is an example of this,” he said.